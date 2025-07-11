Pahang KPDN seizes 1,100 illegal LPG tanks worth RM171,687

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Pahang seized more than 1,100 tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth RM171,687 during a raid in Jalan Manchis, Bentong. The operation, codenamed Ops Gasak, was conducted by seven enforcement officers following a month-long surveillance.

Pahang KPDN director Jezlily Jamaluddin stated that the premises was suspected of conducting wholesale LPG sales without a valid licence. “Based on the documents presented, the premises owner’s LPG wholesale licence had expired,“ he said in a statement.

Further investigations revealed that the LPG was meant to be delivered to a location in Mentakab but was redirected to an address not matching the invoice. Authorities also confiscated three lorries valued at RM450,200, believed to be used for storage and delivery, along with related documents. - BERNAMA