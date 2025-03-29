KUANTAN: The public, especially Pahang residents, are invited to attend the Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in Chini, Pekan.

The event will take place on the second day of Aidilfitri (2 Syawal 1446H) at Dewan Dato’ Shahbandar from 9 am to 2 pm.

In a Facebook post, Wan Rosdy also announced that another open house will be held at Laman Sejahtera Jelai, Sungai Koyan, near Lipis, at 10.30 am on April 5.

“I warmly invite all Pahang residents to attend the Aidilfitri Open House in Chini and Jelai,” he said.

He added that the gathering serves as an opportunity to strengthen ties between state leaders and the people while sharing the joy of the celebration in a welcoming atmosphere.

Guests can look forward to a variety of traditional Hari Raya delicacies and a chance to meet state leaders during the events.