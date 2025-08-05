Pahang ranks second in Malaysia’s agriculture sales with RM25.12 billion in 2023

KUANTAN: Pahang emerged as Malaysia’s second-highest contributor to agriculture sales in 2023, generating RM25.12 billion, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM). The state remains a vital player in the national agriculture sector.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin revealed that the crop subsector dominated with RM22.11 billion (88.0 per cent), followed by livestock (RM1.21 billion), fishery (RM0.91 billion), forestry and logging (RM0.56 billion), and aquaculture (RM0.33 billion).

“Cameron Highlands continues to lead vegetable production with RM3.60 billion in sales, while Pahang is Peninsular Malaysia’s top oil palm producer, contributing RM14.18 billion, primarily from Rompin, Pekan, and Bera,“ Mohd Uzir said during the launch of the Pahang Agriculture Census Interim Report 2024.

As Agriculture Census 2024 commissioner, he emphasised DOSM’s support for state initiatives aligning with the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP). “Accurate data will enhance sector efficiency and market stability,“ he added.

State Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sofi Abd Razak highlighted proactive federal-state collaboration in sustaining agricultural projects, assuring that land issues will not hinder progress. - Bernama