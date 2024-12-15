KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang has nearly recovered from floods as only four victims from two families are still housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) tonight, compared to 11 victims from four families this afternoon.

In PAHANG, all four victims from Maran district were placed at Kampung Baru Pertanian Community Centre PPS.

In JOHOR, the number of victims remained unchanged, with 36 people from 11 families still seeking shelter.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said only one PPS is still operating, namely the Kampung Batu Badak Community Centre in Segamat.

“In addition, one river reportedly exceeded the warning level, namely Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, with a reading of 8.74 metres showing a downward trend, while Sungai Muar at Kampung Tekam Jetty in the same district (3.34 metres) was at the alert level,“ he said in a statement today.

He said weather condition in Muar, Mersing, Pontian, Segamat, Batu Pahat, Tangkak and Kulai districts is clear while in Johor Bahru, Kluang and Kota Tinggi will be cloudy tonight.