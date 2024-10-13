Pahang Sultan calls for amicable resolution of Cameron Highlands traders’ issue

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called for the issue involving 32 traders in Cameron Highlands to be resolved amicably.

Kesultanan Pahang, in a post on Facebook, said the matter is under His Royal Highness’ attention and that all relevant information has been presented to him.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has received a report from the Pahang Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail) and the state government regarding the issue.

“The Ruler is satisfied with the report presented and urges all quarters to comply with the state government’s decision,” it said.

His Royal Highness also advised that no party should attempt to complicate the situation to ensure that any issues arising can be resolved peacefully.

On Oct 8, the state government confirmed receiving complaints that some traders at Medan Agro, Cameron Highlands, are facing significant rent hikes, with rates reportedly rising to RM7,500 per month.