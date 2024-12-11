Pahang Sultan calls for review of state syariah law

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called for regular reviews and improvements to syariah law in the state, along with its consistent implementation.

His Royal Highness said that every reform must be in line with current developments and capable of addressing emerging issues in society, including efforts to strengthen the Syariah Court in the state as a crucial step towards ensuring justice and the well-being of Muslims in Pahang.

“It is time for the Syariah Court in this state to be expanded to four levels. After the Syariah Court of Appeal, there is a need to create an additional level called the Syariah Supreme Court.

“The function of this court will be to hear appeals and review cases from the Syariah Court of Appeal. This is to ensure that justice is upheld with precision and prudence,” he said.

He made these remarks at the 193rd Meeting of the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, held at the Grand Darul Makmur Hotel here today. Also present was Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

In this regard, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed hope that the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, the State Legal Adviser’s Office, and the Pahang Syariah Justice Department would work closely together in this effort.

“Preparation, in terms of drafting and amending the law, is crucial so that this proposal can be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly by the end of this year or early next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pahang Sultan reminded all holders of credentials for Islamic teaching in the state against using mosques as a political arena.

“Mosques should serve as a place for unifying Muslims, not a venue for spreading hatred or slander,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that Islamic scholars and preachers should set a good example in fostering harmony among the public, while also reminding those granted credentials for Islamic teaching to use their positions to impart valuable knowledge with sincerity and trust.

“Remember, the misuse of credentials can result in serious consequences, not just for individuals but for society as a whole. The credential can also be revoked if it is misused to preserve the sanctity of its intended purpose,” said the Ruler.

In the meantime, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged the Pahang Islamic Religious Department, the Mufti Department, and relevant authorities to take proactive measures, in addition to strengthening prevention and enforcement efforts, to protect the public from deviant teachings.

“We need to increase comprehensive awareness programmes involving all levels of society, so that each individual, from children to professionals, becomes more aware of the consequences of these deviant teachings,” he said.