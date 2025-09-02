Pahang Sultan receives honorary doctorate from University of Tsukuba

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today received an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Tsukuba in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, research, international exchange and sports.

Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the conferment ceremony here, at which University of Tsukuba president Kyosuke Nagata delivered the citation.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Shikata Noriyuki.

In his address, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the award was not only a recognition of his contributions to sports and education but also a symbol of the enduring friendship and trust between Malaysia and Japan.

“It is with profound honour and humility that I stand before you today to receive this esteemed honorary doctorate. I extend my deepest appreciation to the president, faculty and all those present for bestowing upon me this meaningful recognition,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Reflecting on the ties between the two nations, the Sultan of Pahang recounted his discussion with the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2019 on the possibility of establishing a University of Tsukuba campus in Malaysia, a vision that came to fruition with the opening of its Kuala Lumpur campus in 2024.

Al-Sultan Abdullah emphasised that education is the foundation of stronger, fairer and more resilient societies, noting Malaysia and Japan’s close partnership in technology and education, with the University of Tsukuba Malaysia standing as a beacon of this collaboration for future generations.

His Royal Highness also expressed hope for the university’s continued excellence and for Malaysia-Japan friendship to further flourish through education as a driver of global progress and harmony.

Meanwhile, Nagata, in his remarks, said Al-Sultan Abdullah had contributed significantly to national stability by serving as a model of leadership as the 16th King during Malaysia’s period of political uncertainty.

He highlighted the Sultan’s commitment to higher education through his role as Chancellor of Universiti Kuala Lumpur, DRB-HICOM University of Automotive Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah, saying these efforts align with the University of Tsukuba’s philosophy of collaboration between academia and industry.

Nagata also acknowledged Al-Sultan Abdullah’s contributions in international football, including his roles as Asian Football Confederation vice-president (2002-2015) and FIFA Executive Committee member (2015-2019), noting his collaboration with Tsukuba alumnus Kozo Tashima in advancing the sport in Asia.

He said the university’s Governing Council unanimously approved the award in July this year, recognising Al-Sultan Abdullah’s instrumental support in the establishment of the Malaysian campus.