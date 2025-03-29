Pahang Sultan urges people to drive home safely

KUANTAN: Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has reminded people to prioritise safety and exercise caution while driving home for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Al-Sultan Abdullah advised road users to inspect their vehicles before travelling and to drive prudently and patiently when caught in traffic congestion.

“If you feel tired while driving, take a break and have a coffee or something. Do not rush. I pray for your safe arrival and urge everyone to be alert on the road,” the Ruler told reporters yesterday.

His Royal Highness broke fast at the Kuantan City Council field with Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their children.

The Pahang Ruler also expressed immense sorrow over fatal accidents ahead of Aidilfitri, hoping that the risk of accidents and traffic congestion can be reduced when the East Coast Rail Link and the Central Spine Road are fully completed.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah said he enjoyed breaking fast in the open field as it allows him to connect with the public.

“I would like to come here more often, but I have been unable to due to visits to other districts. Alhamdulillah, I managed to be here today... I see a large crowd, including visitors from outside Pahang,” the Sultan said.

Before breaking fast, Al-Sultan Abdullah bought iftar food from vendors at the Mahkota Square Ramadan bazaar, next to the field and interacted with the public.