TEMERLOH: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the state government to accelerate the disbursement of financial aid to families affected by a storm that damaged over 200 homes here last weekend.

The Sultan said only RM300 from the District Disaster Fund (TMD) had been distributed so far, with a remaining RM700 still pending.

“I hope this can be channelled soon. The RM5,000 repair assistance should also be expedited,” he said after visiting and extending aid to the affected residents today.

The assistance was also delivered by Tengku Panglima Raja Brig Jen Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed sympathy to those affected, noting that the disaster struck just three days after Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“It is painful not to be able to celebrate Aidiladha properly, but this is Allah’s will. Every hardship has its wisdom and we must remain patient,” he said.

The storm damaged 210 homes across four mukims namely Perak 2, Bangau, Mentakab 1 and Mentakab 2.

The Sultan also extended condolences to the families of two teenage girls killed in a road accident in Temerloh on June 11.

In a separate remark, the Sultan warned against following teachings that have been declared deviant by the Pahang Mufti Department, particularly the Ahmadiah sect.

“Why are there still people trying to spread this? We must hold firm to the teachings of Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaah. This is what we’ve inherited from our elders and what the majority of Malaysians believe in,” he said.