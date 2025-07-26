Pahang Sultan warns against misuse of state titles and honours

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has issued a stern warning against the misuse of state titles and honours.

His Royal Highness emphasised that such recognitions should not be exploited for personal gain or used to justify unlawful actions.

“Titles and state honours are not mere ornaments or symbols of pride at social gatherings. They represent dignity, trust, and honour, reserved only for those who uphold integrity and respect the laws of the state,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The Sultan made it clear that these honours do not provide immunity from legal consequences. “They cannot, and will not, protect individuals who violate the law, betray the state, or undermine justice,“ he added.

Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a zero-tolerance policy towards those who misuse their titles for oppression, corruption, or illegal activities. “I will not tolerate the misuse of the honour bestowed upon individuals to oppress others, steal state resources, or tarnish the reputation of the royal institution,“ he stated.

Effective immediately, individuals holding titles such as Dato’, Dato’ Indera, or Dato’ Sri found involved in criminal activities, corruption, illegal land encroachment, or unauthorised mining and logging will face suspension or revocation of their titles.

His Highness made these remarks during the Investiture Ceremony at Istana Abdulaziz here in conjunction with the 66th birthday of the Sultan of Pahang.

The Ruler also revealed that, to date, 49 out of 67 individuals are awaiting the revocation of their state honours due to various violations.

His Highness expressed concern over certain individuals who, without hesitation, falsely invoke his name as Sultan of Pahang or associate the Pahang Palace with claims of royal approval or protection, which have no basis.

On the issue of illegal land encroachment, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for a comprehensive inspection, investigation, and strict enforcement across all districts, with actions to be extended throughout Pahang.

“I do not want Pahang’s agricultural industry, particularly the durian sector, which is a source of pride, to suffer the same fate as neighbouring countries, where weak land management and unclear policies have led to monopolisation and a lack of competitiveness,“ His Highness said.

Furthermore, His Highness expressed disappointment with those who fuel division, particularly those who subtly sow discord between races and religions.

“I urge, especially the youth, to be responsible users of social media. Use your voices and influence to build, not destroy; to unite, not divide,“ Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Regarding healthcare, His Highness emphasised the urgency of expediting the construction of the Maran Hospital, as it is no longer a choice but a critical necessity.

His Highness also called for Pahang to become a state that is conducive to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), encouraging opportunities across various sectors and ensuring that entrepreneurs are not hindered by bureaucratic obstacles.

In his royal address, His Highness further urged the state government to strengthen, expand, and streamline the Pahang Prosperity Initiative, increase targeted assistance, and enhance welfare funds, food aid, job training, and housing support. - Bernama