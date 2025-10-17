Pakatan Harapan to announce Sabah election candidates in early November

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan will announce its full list of candidates for the Sabah state election early next month.

Sabah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud confirmed the coalition plans to contest 23 of the 73 available state seats.

He stated the candidate list will include experienced politicians, newcomers, technocrats, former civil servants, and branch-level leaders.

Mustapha noted the final approved candidate list will be announced by Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He expressed confidence in PH’s well-prepared and highly motivated election machinery for an effective campaign.

The Election Commission has set nomination day for November 15 with early voting on November 25 and polling day on November 29.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor dissolved the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on October 6 to pave way for state elections.

The Sabah State Assembly contains 79 seats comprising 73 elected representatives and six appointed members. – Bernama