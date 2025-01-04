KUALA LUMPUR: The growing closeness of Malaysia and Pakistan’s relations has opened up space to explore various new collaborations involving both countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the development was the result of his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the country in October last year.

“Alhamdulillah, the total Pakistani investment in Malaysia has grown well and now reaches around US$397 million (RM1.76 billion). I welcome more new investments, especially in the fields of agriculture, petrochemicals and biomass,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Prime Minister, in the same post, also announced that he received a phone call from Shehbaz yesterday, who, among other things, discussed bilateral relations between Malaysia and Pakistan.

“We had the opportunity to re-evaluate the previously agreed memorandum of understanding, especially related to investment, trade, education, research, development and the field of science, with both parties agreeing to expedite any outstanding matters to realise the cooperation.

“We also had the opportunity to exchange Aidilfitri greetings and pray for the well-being of the people of both countries. I pray that the blessings of Ramadan and Aidilfitri bring blessings to the friendly relations between Malaysia and Pakistan for the well-being of the people of both countries,“ he said.

Anwar said his conversation with Shehbaz also touched on the developments in Gaza when Israel violated the ceasefire agreement and thwarted peace efforts through violent attacks on the Palestinian people.

“We had the opportunity to exchange views and coordinate ideas on stopping violence and rebuilding Gaza,“ he said.

Anwar also announced that the Pakistani Prime Minister will be making his maiden visit to Malaysia on May 9.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Anwar said he also received a phone call from Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian today, which among other things touched on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Iran, as well as exchanging greetings in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

“We express our commitment to continue strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries, especially by enhancing investment and trade, in addition to expanding cooperation in various potential areas.

“Alhamdulillah, the visit of Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to Tehran last month brought positive developments in bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Iran,“ he said.

Therefore, the Prime Minister said he would ensure the continuity of the visit by expediting and facilitating all efforts to expand cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, education, research and others.

According to Anwar, in the conversation with Pezeshkian, he also reiterated Malaysia’s appreciation for Iran’s firm and consistent stance in fighting for the rights and justice for the Palestinian people, in addition to opposing the tyranny of Israel which is blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement and thwarting peace efforts.

“We believe that solidarity and unity among Islamic countries and citizens of the world are very important in efforts to ensure lasting justice and peace in the land of Gaza,“ he said.