Zelensky says does ‘not believe’ Russian truce pledge

PRAGUE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he did “not believe” Russia would adhere to a three-day truce to coincide with Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a three-day truce during commemorations for the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, saying it would test Kyiv’s readiness for a long-term ceasefire.

“This is not the first challenge, nor are these the first promises made by Russia to cease fire,“ Zelensky said at a news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.

“We understand who we are dealing with, we do not believe them,“ said Zelensky, who arrived in Prague Sunday for a two-day visit accompanied by his wife.

“Today and all these days they are talking about wanting some kind of partial ceasefire, but you should know, for example, that the number of assaults today is the highest in recent months,“ Zelensky said.

Citing a military report, he said that Russia had carried out more than 200 attacks on Saturday.

“So there is no faith (in them),“ Zelensky said.

In a statement issued later Sunday, Zelensky summarised his meeting with Pavel.

Discussions were underway for a Ukrainian-Czech pilot training school for American F-16 jets, which could not be established in Ukraine “due to current security concerns”, he added.

Zelensky also said there would be a meeting Monday with “Czech defence companies”, with details to be announced later.

Pavel, a former NATO general, said that “Putin can end the war with a single decision, but he has not shown any willingness so far”.

The Czech Republic, a member of the European Union and NATO, has provided Ukraine with substantial humanitarian and military support since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.

It has received more than half a million war refugees and supplied the Ukrainian army with equipment including tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters.

Prague also steers a European drive to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine, financed largely by NATO allies. “The Czech artillery initiative is working brilliantly,“ said Zelensky.

The initiative is designed to make up in part for the EU’s inability to meet its promise to supply one million shells to Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the speakers of both parliament chambers said they would meet Zelensky in Prague on Monday.