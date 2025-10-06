Pakistan PM visit to Malaysia reflects strong bilateral ties says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The three-day visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia beginning today reflects the close relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the visit paves the way to explore new areas of cooperation for mutual benefit.

Various agendas have been arranged during the visit to explore new cooperation opportunities in areas such as trade and investment, the halal industry, education, tourism and defence.

This visit is a reciprocal one to my official trip to Pakistan in October 2024 and reflects the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Anwar expressed his hope that Malaysia-Pakistan relations continue to flourish and prosper in the future.

The special aircraft carrying Shehbaz and his delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9.46 pm.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil received the Pakistani delegation upon their arrival. – Bernama