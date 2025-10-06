Pakistan seeks expanded trade and technology cooperation with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan is seeking to strengthen its long-standing partnership with Malaysia by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and emerging technologies.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad is eager to benefit from Malaysia’s experience in information technology, artificial intelligence and vocational training.

He expressed a desire for joint ventures where Malaysian and Pakistani expertise can combine for mutual benefit during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Shehbaz highlighted Malaysia’s impressive economic progress and focus on innovation under the MADANI vision as an inspiration for developing nations like Pakistan.

He noted Malaysia’s satisfactory GDP growth, expanding global trade, positive trade surplus and growing exports as areas where Pakistan can learn.

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with Malaysia in sectors of comparative advantage including agriculture, food processing and information technology.

Shehbaz mentioned Pakistan’s strong performance in vocational and skill training and the contribution of thousands of Pakistani students and workers in Malaysia.

He expressed deep appreciation for Malaysia’s allocation of a US$200 million quota for meat imports from Pakistan.

The prime minister assured that this quota will be regulated by market price mechanisms and all halal certification requirements of Malaysian authorities.

Pakistan aims not only to meet the quota but also to expand it in future based on consumer satisfaction.

Shehbaz Sharif is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia reciprocating Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Pakistan in October 2024.

Malaysia and Pakistan elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in March 2019.

The two nations recorded total trade of RM8.07 billion (US$1.76 billion) in 2024, a 25.5% increase from the previous year.

Malaysia’s main exports to Pakistan include palm oil, petroleum and chemical products.

Malaysia’s imports from Pakistan comprise agricultural goods, textiles, apparel, footwear and petroleum products. – Bernama