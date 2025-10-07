Palestinian embassy praises Malaysia for securing release of activists from Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Palestine in Malaysia has commended the Malaysian government for its successful diplomatic efforts that secured the release of 23 Malaysian Global Sumud Flotilla activists detained by Israel.

The activists returned safely to Malaysia after being unlawfully detained when Israeli forces intercepted their humanitarian aid flotilla in international waters on October 2.

In a statement on Tuesday, the embassy said this achievement underscored the success of Malaysia’s steadfast diplomatic efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These efforts included persistent negotiations, strategic coordination with international partners, and resolute advocacy for the activists’ rights.

“These endeavours reflect Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to combat injustice and upholding humanitarian principles on the global stage,“ the embassy stated.

The embassy expressed profound gratitude to the Malaysian government and activists for their unwavering support and tireless efforts in the mission.

It also conveyed appreciation to the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations, the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre, and other government and non-governmental organisations for their continued solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

“Their actions challenged the illegal blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation, which contravenes international humanitarian law and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,“ the statement said. – Bernama