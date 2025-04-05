Pamela Ling case: Police record statements from 12 witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from 12 witnesses over the disappearance of Pamela Ling Yueh, who is believed to have been abducted while heading to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya on April 9.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said those interviewed included family members, MACC officers and the victim’s lawyer to assist in the investigation.

“So far, there are no leads or developments regarding her whereabouts,” he said briefly when contacted today.

Ling, 42, was reported missing while en route to the MACC office to provide a statement related to an ongoing investigation. Police received a report on her disappearance at 3.02 pm on the same day.

Her brother, Simon Ling Wan Siong, said Pamela had sent a WhatsApp message to her lawyer at 1.57 pm, informing that she was on her way to the MACC office and expected to arrive at 2.08 pm via an e-hailing service.

Despite efforts by her family and lawyer to contact her after 2 pm, phone calls went unanswered and WhatsApp messages went undelivered.

Grab Malaysia has also confirmed that the ride was marked as completed, but no further information has been obtained.

Rusdi had earlier said that no ransom demand had been received in connection with the case, which is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for abduction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Simon Ling at 012-8866799 or the victim’s father, Ling Kie Yii, at 012-8867979.