KUALA LUMPUR: The husband of Pamela Ling Yueh is among individuals being probed by police regarding her disappearance on April 9, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that authorities have also identified several other individuals apart from the woman’s husband and that investigations are ongoing.

“For now, there is a possibility that it being in that direction (that the husband is on the suspect list), and there may be others as well. The investigation (is not yet complete), and we believe there are others whom we also consider as suspects,“ he told reporters after the 2024 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony at the Bukit Aman Senior Officers’ Mess here today.

Razarudin said that so far, statements have been taken from 16 individuals, including the victim’s husband, and checks confirmed that he is still in the country.

“A statement from the victim’s children, who are in Singapore, will also be taken soon,“ he added.

Razarudin said that the CCTV footage from the scene was also reviewed, and a statement was taken from an e-hailing driver who claimed that individuals impersonating police officers abducted the victim.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was someone impersonating or an actual police officer who committed the wrongdoing. We will not compromise on such matters.

“In past cases involving robbery or abduction by police personnel, we have charged them in court. This is documented in police history,“ he said.

Razarudin added that a special task force has been established by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case, with the first meeting chaired by him tonight.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters is handling the case under Section 363 of the Penal Code for abduction.

Ling, 42, was reported missing en route to the Putrajaya Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in an e-hailing vehicle on April 9.

