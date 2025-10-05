PETALING JAYA: The parents of a four-month-old baby have called for police investigation against a babysitter, after discovering the infant’s head injuries.

Doctors in Taiping Hospital had found that the baby had suffered a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage.

Ahmad Shamil Fadzli Salim, 30, said he and his wife rushed their child to hospital after noticing that their son was strangely inactive after returning home from the babysitter’s house in Kampung Bukit Salim, Selama, last Thursday,

New Straits Times reported that the father claimed there were vomit stains on his son’s clothes, but the caretaker told the couple that the toddler had slept longer than usual, but otherwise behaved normally.

They were not happy with the babysitter’s explanation and went to hospital.

Stunned by the diagnosis, Ahmad said he promptly filed a police report and hoped for a thorough investigation to be conducted.

He said the baby had just been sent to the babysitter four days earlier since his wife had to be returned to work.

Selama district police chief Superintendent Sarudin Samah also confirmed the matter, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.