Parents, teachers and students urged to be vigilant for suicide warning signs

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents, teachers, and students must remain vigilant for warning signs of distress and proactively offer empathetic support to those who may be contemplating suicide.

Befrienders KL Patron Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said they should encourage such individuals to seek help by speaking to a school counselor or any adult they feel comfortable with, as it is crucial for them to have a safe space to express their emotional pain.

“The tragic deaths of teenagers, including school students, that have occurred in the past few weeks worry me. It is very painful to lose these young lives. But we can’t deny that in today’s world, the level of stress is so high that it can be difficult to manage at times.

“Schoolchildren, especially, endure a tremendous level of stress regularly. These stressors include academic and peer pressure, relationship issues, bullying, and expectations from parents, teachers, and themselves.

“The burden of having to deal with such issues can adversely impact one’s mental health and can even lead to suicide,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said it is important to notice some of the warning signs, such as talking about or posting on social media about dying; experiencing unbearable emotional pain, showing feelings of hopelessness and helplessness; withdrawing and isolating from friends and family; and a sudden decline in academic performance.

Other signs include losing interest in things they enjoy, neglecting their appearance, significant changes in their eating and sleeping patterns, and saying goodbye or giving away prized possessions.

Lee stressed the importance of sharing helpline contacts, such as Befrienders KL and Talian HEAL, as they offer safe, judgment-free spaces for individuals to seek support anonymously.

“Please keep an eye out for those who might be struggling mentally. If you are facing difficulties, please know that there are individuals out there who care about you and want to help. Reach out and talk to someone you trust, or contact a helpline.

“For free and confidential emotional support, you can contact Befrienders KL at 03-76272929 (24 hours) or via email at sam@befrienders.org.my to talk in a safe space. There is also Talian HEAL by the Ministry of Health at 15555 (8 am – 12 midnight),” he added.