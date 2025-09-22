Parit Yaani NADI centre bridges digital divide for rural community

BATU PAHAT: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in the Parit Yaani state constituency has become a vital community hub since it began operations in February.

Located at the Penghulu Mukim 6 Linau Complex, the centre provides reliable internet access and support for online services to residents of surrounding villages.

Farmer Irwan A. Rahman from Kampung Parit Suratman described the centre as a game changer for staying updated on agricultural developments and managing online applications.

Private sector employee Nur Aina Ezzati Ismadi said NADI serves as an important platform to bridge the digital gap between urban and rural communities.

Noor Ashikien A.R. Azman, the manager of Parit Yaani NADI, explained that the centre offers more than just internet connectivity.

“Our weekly activities include Mahir Masak (cooking), Mahir Foto (photography), Mahir Baiki Gajet (gadget repair), Mahir Jahit (sewing), and Mahir Pertanian (agriculture),” she said.

The centre also provides tuition classes for students in subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, English, History, Science, Mathematics, and General Studies.

Primary school children can participate in entrepreneurship and robotics programmes, while secondary students learn IT skills like website development.

A new Safe Internet Campaign at the centre aims to increase digital literacy and raise awareness about online safety and fraud prevention.

“This campaign helps ensure our residents, especially those less familiar with the internet, can navigate it safely and avoid scams,” Noor Ashikien added. – Bernama