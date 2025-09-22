Storm damages PPR Seri Cempaka roof, aid channelled to residents

KUALA LUMPUR: A powerful storm severely damaged the roof of a block at the Seri Cempaka People’s Housing Project in Lembah Pantai this evening, affecting several residential units and 30 vehicles.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said an initial inspection found at least four units sustained serious damage when their roofs were blown off, while several other units experienced leaks due to structural impact.

“Residents of the four affected units will be immediately relocated to vacant units in the same block with assistance from youth organisations.”

“DBKL is identifying available units to accommodate them.”

“Each affected family will also receive initial financial assistance of RM5,000, along with basic necessities such as mattresses, pillows and blankets.”

“Damaged school supplies will also be replaced promptly,” he told reporters after visiting the site today.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, said as of the latest report, 30 vehicles were damaged after being struck by debris from the roof, although the final tally was still being confirmed by the authorities.

To ensure the safety of residents in the affected area, he said DBKL had been directed to take immediate action.

This included reassessing the structural safety of Block E and Block F together with the Fire and Rescue Department, following complaints from residents about leaks and flying glass shards during the storm.

Fahmi said safety tape would be placed and the vicinity near Block E cleared of people to avoid any untoward incidents, especially involving children.

“I was informed that one individual was injured by flying glass shards at Block F, but the full report has yet to be received.”

“Although the roof at that block remained intact, safety aspects must still be prioritised,” he said.

He also advised all affected residents to lodge police reports regarding house and vehicle damage to facilitate assistance and insurance claims.

According to Fahmi, residents had informed him that a similar incident had occurred 15 years ago, and his ministry would ensure that the design and construction aspects were reviewed to prevent a recurrence.

Apart from PPR Seri Cempaka, the storm also caused separate incidents in nearby areas, including a minor fire at Dewan Gasing Indah that was extinguished by firefighters, as well as fallen trees along Jalan Pantai Murni and Taman Lucky Garden. – Bernama