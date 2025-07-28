Parliament clash over 20-tonne rubbish cleanup after rally

KUALA LUMPUR: A fiery exchange erupted in Parliament today after Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim accused Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming of misleading the House regarding the 20 tonnes of waste collected following a recent rally.

Nga countered that the data came directly from the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp).

Nga emphasised the government’s commitment to constitutional rights and peaceful assemblies but stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

“The 20-tonne figure was from SWCorp’s official report. Hundreds of workers were mobilised overnight to clear the mess left by rally-goers,“ he clarified, denying any insinuation that Awang was responsible for the littering.

The minister had earlier revealed that cleanup operations continued until 3.30am after the rally.

Separately, Nga outlined progress in landfill management, noting that 23 non-sanitary sites have been safely closed under rehabilitation plans, with 155 more slated for phased closure under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Rehabilitated landfills are being repurposed into public spaces like Lestari Parks and solar farms.

A notable success is the 7.56-hectare Felda Bandar Tenggara site, now a recreational park with environmental restoration features.

Nga was responding to Tenggara MP Manndzri Nasib’s query on tackling pollution from poorly managed landfills. - Bernama