Police urge calm over Zara Qairina’s death, probe ongoing

KOTA KINABALU: Police have advised the public to remain calm and refrain from speculation regarding the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir as investigations proceed. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun assured a thorough and transparent probe into the incident.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in the early hours of July 16. She was later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital the following day at 11 am.

Datuk Jauteh emphasized the need for patience, stating, “The Sabah police contingent will carry out a transparent and comprehensive investigation.” Authorities have yet to release further details pending forensic and procedural reviews.

The case has drawn public attention, prompting calls for clarity while respecting the grieving family’s privacy. Police reiterated the importance of avoiding unfounded theories that could hinder the investigation. - Bernama