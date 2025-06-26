Parliamentary Services Act 2025 fine-tuning before enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Services Act 2025 (PSA) is undergoing final adjustments before its enforcement, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul. He stated that the specifics will be presented for approval during the Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Fifteenth Parliament, commencing on July 21.

“Insya Allah, in a month or two, it will be completed. During the first week of the meeting, we will notify the Members of Parliament, as several matters need to be approved by the House,” Johari told reporters at a community engagement event with Malaysian parliamentarians.

The PSA 2025, passed in March, grants Parliament autonomous authority over its policies and governance, marking a major step in institutional reform under the MADANI Government. The bill, approved via majority voice vote after debates involving 35 MPs, aims to restore Parliament’s independence as a sovereign institution.

Key provisions include separating parliamentary services from the public service and establishing the Parliamentary Service Council (MPP). The MPP will oversee staff appointments, financial management, and training programmes for parliamentary personnel.