RMAF tracks global conflicts to stay mission-ready, says new chief

SUBANG: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is closely observing global conflicts to ensure its long-term strategies remain relevant and the force stays prepared for missions, said its newly appointed chief, General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

He highlighted that ongoing conflicts, including those between Russia and Ukraine, India and Pakistan, and Iran and Israel, provide critical lessons for strengthening the RMAF’s capabilities under its Air Force Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55).

“I will ensure all CAP55 plans are executed with the new leadership to maintain RMAF as a credible, superior, and full-spectrum air power. If adjustments are needed, we will adapt to current realities,“ he told reporters after the retirement parade of outgoing chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan at Subang Air Base.

Muhamad Norazlan thanked Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar for their trust in appointing him. He also expressed gratitude to Mohd Asghar Khan for his leadership and service.

The ceremony included a flypast by SU-30MKM, F/A-18D, C-130H, A400M, and PC-7 MKII aircraft, along with EC-725 AP helicopters.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asghar Khan noted that new assets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, FA-50 combat aircraft, and maritime patrol planes, will be delivered from October 2024 to 2028, boosting RMAF’s air defence capabilities.

“Training and human capital development are also prioritised to ensure personnel can operate these assets effectively,“ he added.