KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 is important to return the independence of Parliament and ensure the effectiveness of the institution to carry out its functions as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

After the Parliamentary Services Act 1966 was repealed in 1992, the Bill opened a new chapter to further strengthen the institution of Parliament, thus proving the MADANI Government’s agenda to implement institutional reforms with the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

In this regard, the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul hoped that all 222 Members of Parliament would support and approve the Bill because it is very important to ensure that the management of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara is handled by members of the Parliamentary Service without interference from the executive branch.

He said that since the Act was repealed, Parliament had been placed under the Prime Minister’s Department and there is a minister who supervises the movement and administration of Parliament.

“What is happening seems strange because we are talking about a democracy where these three entities (executive, legislative and judicial) should be clearly separated... but suddenly Parliament itself is placed under the Prime Minister’s Department and of course it gives the wrong signal.

“But with this first reading, next week will see a second reading and God willing, then, we sincerely ask and hope that all Members of Parliament, the government and the opposition will support this bill so that we can restore the independence of Parliament.

“The meaning of independence of Parliament is that Parliament has the independence to carry out its duties as stipulated in the Constitution and we are no longer considered part of the executive,” he said in a media conference at the Parliament Building, yesterday.

On Feb 24, the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat which, among other things, aims to establish the Parliamentary Services which will be a separate service from the civil service.

It also provides for the establishment of the Parliamentary Services Council (MPP) whose functions include appointing and determining the terms and conditions of appointment of members of the Parliamentary Services, overseeing all financial matters relating to Parliamentary Services and developing and implementing programmes and training relating to the Parliamentary Services.

Through the bill, the government must provide sufficient funds for Parliamentary Services each year to enable the Parliamentary Services Council to carry out its functions.

Meanwhile, when appearing as a guest in ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme on RTM today, Johari said the bill would give the MPP autonomy to propose the appointment of the House Secretary with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which is currently held by a civil servant.

He said the MPP would also be responsible for financial management, including the recruitment of staff.

“Any important decision made by the MPP must refer to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for approval, to ensure that every expenditure is made according to legal procedures.

“For example, if the government announces in the budget to provide a one-month bonus, we (MPP) can provide a two-month bonus for our staff (because the MPP manages its own finances),“ he said

The second reading of the bill is scheduled for the Dewan Rakyat sitting next week.