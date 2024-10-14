Pasar Besar Kuala Krai catches fire, no casualties reported

KOTA BHARU: Pasar Besar Kuala Krai caught fire early this morning, destroying the entire upper section of the market.

However, no casualties were reported.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa said they received an emergency call from the public at 1.21 am and 25 personnel from the Sungai Durian, Machang, and Tanah Merah fire stations, along with five fire engines, were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found that 80 percent of the upper section of the market was already engulfed in flames. However, no casualties were reported.

“Thanks to the swift action of the firefighters, the fire was contained before it could spread to the lower level of the building, and the fire was brought under control by 2.06 am,” he said when contacted today.

The total losses and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.