Perhentian boat tragedy: Skipper’s licence suspended pending probe

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Marine Department has suspended the licence of the skipper involved in the tragic boat capsizing incident near Pulau Perhentian last Saturday, which claimed three lives. The boat’s licence has also been revoked due to severe damage.

Mohamad Halizam Samsuri, deputy director of the Marine Department Eastern Region, confirmed the suspension pending the outcome of investigations. A committee has been formed under Section 334 of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“The skipper’s licence is suspended while police investigate a suspected drug abuse offence. We will also check for any legal or licence violations. If found, stricter action, including permanent revocation, will follow,“ he said at the Terengganu Marine Department office.

Mohamad Halizam reminded boat operators and passengers to strictly follow safety regulations. The boat, measuring 7.9 metres, was only permitted to carry two crew and 10 passengers. However, it was operating at night and exceeded capacity.

“None of the passengers wore life jackets. The skipper should have enforced safety rules,“ he added. Regular inspections are conducted with agencies like MMEA and the Fisheries Department to ensure compliance.

The tragedy occurred at 10.30 pm on Saturday when the boat, returning from Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Pulau Perhentian Besar, capsized due to large waves. Three victims—S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani—died. Two others were injured, while 10 survived.