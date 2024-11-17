Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Woo is new DAPSY chief

KLANG: Pasir Bedamar state assemblyman Woo Kah Leong has been elected as the DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) national chief for the 2024–2027 term.

DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming said Balakong state assemblyman Ong Chun Wei has been elected as the DAPSY deputy chief.

He said the four DAPSY vice-chief posts went to G. Annun Nancy, Tang Szu Ching, S. Linesh and Raja Ahmad Iskandar Fareez.

“All these candidates won the posts unopposed. All the 86 DAPSY divisions unanimously elected a multi-racial team comprising Malays, Chinese and Indians ... this is the Malaysia MADANI spirit.

“When all races come together, the nation’s dignity is uplifted. This is the new spirit and political landscape we aim to bring forward. I hope DAPSY can leave behind past grievances and focus on a brighter future,” he told reporters at the DAPSY national convention today.

Nga, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, urged the DAPSY national executive council to intensify its school of democracy camps to prevent the younger generation from being trapped by toxic politics.

He also encouraged DAPSY members to connect with grassroots communities by regularly engaging with the public and understanding the issues faced by youth.

Nga said DAPSY leaders must champion the rights and interests of the people and take responsibility for engagement across all higher education institutions in the country.

Also present at the convention were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee Chuan How.