Pasir Gudang expressway widening phased opening details this week

JOHOR BAHRU: Discussions with contractors and agencies will conclude this week to finalise the phased opening of the widened Pasir Gudang Highway.

The three-lane road expansion aims to improve traffic flow along the busy industrial route.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh stated that sections of the five-kilometre project will open progressively based on readiness and safety assessments.

“This allows the public to benefit from completed sections sooner,“ he said during a site visit.

Key focus areas include CH1170 near Petron and CH4200 close to the Wau replica roundabout, where potholes and poor lighting have been persistent issues. Over 467 road patching works have been completed since January, and 197 streetlights will be installed by July 11. Additional spotlights and warning blinkers will enhance visibility at blind spots.

Motorists experiencing vehicle damage due to potholes can file claims with the contractor or concessionaire.

“Road safety is a contractual obligation, and claims require a police report with photo evidence,“ Mohamad Fazli clarified.

The Pasir Gudang Highway is a critical route serving over 5,000 factories and linking Johor Port and Tanjung Langsat Port. The RM301.5 million Phase 3 upgrade, expanding the highway from four to six lanes, is set for completion by June 2028. Meanwhile, the RM78 million Phase 2B upgrade from Bandar Seri Alam to Pasir Gudang will finish by February 2026. - Bernama