Pasir Mas chosen for pilot project to fight drug abuse

PASIR MAS: The district of Pasir Mas has been selected as the pilot location for the ‘Jihad Perangi Dadah’ programme, a community-based initiative to combat drug abuse.

The project will involve local leaders, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

Kelantan PEMADAM chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad explained that village heads and community leaders often hesitate to report drug-related activities due to safety concerns.

“We will introduce a new reporting method for local leaders to safely share information on drug cases in their areas,“ he said.

The programme will first launch in Pasir Mas before expanding to other districts. Zamakhshari, who also chairs the Kelantan Youth, Sports, and NGOs Committee, emphasized PEMADAM’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness alongside AADK.

“Our goal is to reduce drug cases and supply through integrated community campaigns,“ he added.

Recent reports highlight Kelantan as having the highest drug abuse rate in Malaysia, with 1,130 cases per 100,000 people. Perlis, Terengganu, and Kedah follow closely. - Bernama