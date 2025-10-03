Passenger boat cash refund claims open for registration on Oct 9

CYBERJAYA: Registration for cash refund claims from passenger boat companies eligible for RON95 petrol subsidies will open on October 9.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced that registration can be completed through the official link https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my.

He explained that this initiative aims to ensure passenger boat operators, particularly those serving island and riverine areas, can continue providing essential transport services without being burdened by high operating costs.

The government has officially included passenger boat companies in the list of public transport sectors eligible to receive RON95 petrol subsidies under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) beginning October 9.

Operators can now submit their cash refund claims through the designated portal according to the minister’s statement after the fleet card presentation ceremony at a petrol station here today.

Only public passenger boat companies registered with the Malaysia Marine Department, Sabah Ports and Harbours Department or Sarawak Rivers Board are eligible to submit claims.

The passenger boats must operate in populated areas and provide scheduled services, such as the Kudat-Pulau Banggi route.

As an interim measure, the government has also agreed to provide cash refunds to passenger boat companies that meet the criteria for RON95 purchases made between September 30 and October 31, 2025.

Operators are required to upload supporting documents including business registration certificates, bank statements, number of boats, boat registration numbers and engine capacity, in addition to valid petrol purchase receipts.

All completed claims will be verified by the relevant water transport regulatory agency and the SKPS administrator before refunds are credited directly into the company’s bank account.

Cash refunds will be disbursed by the Ministry of Finance within 15 working days after the review process is completed according to the minister.

This initiative will not only help reduce operating costs for passenger boat operators but also ensure the continuity of water transport services that serve as a lifeline for communities in the interior, riverine and island areas.

The government wants to ensure that the people continue to have access to safe and affordable transport without being affected by rising fuel costs.

Meanwhile, SKPS data as of 5 pm yesterday shows a total of 9,712 companies with 20,713 vehicles have registered since the system opened on September 15.

For October 2 alone, 243 public transport companies and 288 land freight transport companies registered, bringing the total to 531 companies with 786 vehicles recorded that day. – Bernama