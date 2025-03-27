PETALING JAYA: In a bold move to ignite national pride among students, the Education Ministry has announced that all students under its jurisdiction will don the Jalur Gemilang badge on their school uniforms starting April 21.

It said the initiative, set to be implemented in phases, aims to cultivate patriotism and love for the nation among students and educators alike.

This initiative will be rolled out across government schools, government-assisted schools, matriculation colleges, and the teacher training institutes.

“By instilling a deep sense of national identity from a young age, the programme underscores the pivotal role of educational institutions in fostering patriotic values.

“To ensure smooth implementation, the students will get two badges free of charge for the 2025/2026 academic session.

“The ministry has also issued official guidelines—titled ‘Guidelines for Wearing the Jalur Gemilang Badge on Student Uniforms in the ministry’s institutions’—alongside Circular Letter No. 3/2025, providing clear instructions on how the badge should be worn,“ it said in a statement today.

By integrating the Jalur Gemilang badge into the daily school attire, it said the reinforced its commitment to nurturing national spirit among the younger generation.

“This move aligns perfectly with the broader mission of educational institutions to inspire love for the country and instil an unwavering sense of patriotism.”