PDRM and communications ministry join forces against social media crimes

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is intensifying its collaboration with the Ministry of Communications to combat misinformation and illegal content on social media platforms.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail highlighted the importance of this partnership in safeguarding national security and public well-being.

During a meeting with Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, discussions focused on addressing digital-era security challenges.

“This is a key priority for PDRM to ensure national and public safety, not just now but for the future,“ said Mohd Khalid.

The IGP noted that the minister emphasised the need for strong cooperation between PDRM and the ministry, particularly in handling social media-related issues.

Mohd Khalid, who was appointed as the 15th IGP on June 20, stressed the urgency of tackling online threats to maintain public trust and security.