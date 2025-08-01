Malaysia reaffirms unwavering support for Palestine amid UN declaration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s position on Palestine remains firm, with the government continuing to support Palestine’s right to independence and sovereignty, said MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, the Communications Minister confirmed that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had briefed the Cabinet on the Palestinian issue following a recent United Nations (UN) high-level conference.

The meeting, coordinated by Saudi Arabia and France, saw 17 countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, France, and Canada, sign a declaration urging Hamas to disarm and transfer governance of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.

“Our Permanent Representative to the UN was asked to review and sign the joint declaration, but the government decided more time is needed to study it,” Fahmi stated.

“Malaysia’s stance on Palestine has not changed. Palestine has the right to exist as a state. We are not considering any other matters beyond that.”

The UN declaration condemned Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and demanded the immediate release of remaining hostages.

It also called for Hamas to surrender its weapons as part of a two-state solution framework.

Fahmi added that Wisma Putra is reviewing the declaration in full, and the Foreign Minister will deliver a Ministerial Statement in Parliament next week.

“This will likely happen between Monday and Wednesday. The minister will provide further details, but the government’s position remains unchanged,” he emphasised. - Bernama