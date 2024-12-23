PDRM launches Op Lancar to ensure safe, smooth travel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has launched ‘Op Lancar’ today, running until Jan 2 next year, to address increased traffic during the festive season and year-end school holidays.

Its director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that the operation aims to reduce congestion through traffic dispersal measures on major routes while ensuring the safety of road users.

“JSPT is aware of increased traffic volume and congestion on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), the East Coast Expressway (LPT), and other highways, as well as on federal and state roads,” he said.

He noted that PLUS, in a statement on Dec 17, estimated that 2.12 million vehicles would use major expressways daily during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Additionally, free tolls for all light vehicles are in effect from today until tomorrow.

In light of this, Mohd Yusri urged all motorists to adhere to traffic regulations, including observing speed limits, refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and complying with traffic signals.

He also advised the public to plan their journeys carefully and stay informed about weather conditions and traffic flow before setting out with their families.

“Ensure that your vehicle is in safe and well-maintained condition. Employers and commercial vehicle drivers are encouraged to plan their routes, prioritising the use of federal and state roads, to help reduce congestion on major highways nationwide,” he said.

He also urged road users to remain disciplined and exercise prudence while driving.

“The police greatly appreciate the cooperation of road users. For information on traffic congestion, the public can contact operations rooms at the district and contingent levels,” he added.