PDRM must take proactive steps against criminal misconduct among officers

SEREMBAN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) must adopt a more proactive approach in addressing issues of criminal misconduct, particularly those involving its own members and officers, rather than waiting for actions from other agencies, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said that taking swift action could bolster professionalism and accountability among personnel, which are essential for preserving PDRM’s image and credibility, as a law enforcement institution committed to high integrity.

“Every police personnel must take a firm stand, and show zero tolerance toward misconduct, including corruption.

“There are no small or big terms; what matters is our need to act decisively and proactively. We should initiate investigations from the outset, without awaiting intervention from other parties,” he said to reporters after addressing the state-level Integrity Day, here today.

In addition, Ayob Khan said that a total of 831 police personnel faced disciplinary action, from January to September this year.

He said that, out of that number, 745 cases involved integrity offences, while seven officers were charged with corruption, 38 with drug-related offences, 31 with criminal activities, and 10 with Syariah offences.