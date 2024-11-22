KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) may seek new testimony from existing witnesses that could provide additional insights into the investigation of Teoh Beng Hock’s death, following the court’s directive yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the Attorney General’s Chambers will also be consulted to complete the investigation.

“We have established the USJT (Specialised Criminal Investigation Unit) to carry out and finalise the investigation as directed by the court. The six-month timeline to complete the investigation is achievable.

“While we will adhere to this order, discussions with the AGC regarding the available evidence are essential for us to proceed,“ he said after the closing parade of the 2024 Basic Police Training Programme at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

The event involved 1,747 inspectors, sergeants, and constable trainees from Kuala Lumpur, Dungun, Bukit Sentosa, and Segamat.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered PDRM to complete the investigation into Teoh Beng Hock’s death within six months.

The order was issued by Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh (now Appeal Court Judge) after allowing the application for a judicial review filed by Teoh’s parents against the IGP, director of the PDRM Criminal Investigation Department, PDRM, and the Malaysian government.

Beng Hock was found sprawled on the fifth-floor landing of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam on the morning of July 16, 2009, after providing a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office located on the 14th floor of the same building.

He was the political secretary to the then Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who is also the former chairman of Selangor’s Standing Committee on Local Government, New Village Development and Illegal Factory Legalisation.