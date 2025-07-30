Peaceful rally reflects Malaysia’s robust democracy - Dr Zaliha

LABUAN: The recent “Turun Anwar” rally organised by the opposition in Kuala Lumpur was a strong testament to the resilience and maturity of Malaysia’s democratic landscape, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the fact that thousands of people could gather peacefully to express their views underscored the strength of democratic principles.

“The peaceful gathering organised by the opposition showed that our democracy remains strong. Malaysians were exercising their rights within the bounds of the law, and that should be respected,” she told reporters after closing the Borneo Flora Festival 2025 here today.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that while differing political opinions are natural in a healthy democracy, what matters most is the ability of the public to voice concerns through peaceful and lawful means.

“This is the kind of political maturity we hope to continue nurturing, one that upholds public order while allowing citizens the freedom to express dissent,” she said. - Bernama