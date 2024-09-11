Penang celebrates World Children’s Day 2024 at governor’s residence

GEORGE TOWN: The World Children’s Day 2024 celebration in Penang made history today as it was hosted for the first time at the official residence of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at Seri Mutiara.

The event was attended by over 3,200 participants, including 2,000 children aged between three and 17 from 115 primary and secondary schools across the state, along with 300 children from child protection centres, child activity centres and disabled children receiving aid under the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

The celebration featured various interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)-based activities, an art workshop and a mini adventure park set up by Escape Penang.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim expressed gratitude to the Penang Governor for allowing all participants, especially children, to have a special and memorable celebration at his residence.

“Tun (Ahmad Fuzi) once shared that as a child, he could only admire this official residence from the outside, hoping to one day step inside Seri Mutiara.

“Who would have thought that not only did Tun step inside, but he also became the respected and esteemed Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang? His generosity is evident as he opened Seri Mutiara’s doors for the first time in Penang’s history to celebrate Children’s Day with the children of the state,” she said at the event’s opening ceremony today.

Ahmad Fuzi officiated the event, accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor. Also present were Penang JKM director Zakaria Taib and state Health Department director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Alauddin.

The programme also earned a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records for “The Largest Children’s Participation in an AED Learning Session,” marking a significant achievement for the day.