Penang CM urges residents to fly Jalur Gemilang with pride

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has encouraged Penangites to proudly fly the Jalur Gemilang in celebration of National Month, describing it as a representation of Malaysia’s sovereignty, unity, and national pride.

He reiterated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appeal for all Malaysians, irrespective of race, background, or political stance, to display the flag at homes, offices, and businesses as a gesture of patriotism.

“The colours of the Jalur Gemilang embody the dignity of our nation, the history of our struggle, and the enduring spirit of independence,” Chow said during the launch of the Penang-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

“Respecting the flag means preserving harmony, rejecting divisive prejudice, upholding integrity and justice, and being responsible, progressive citizens,” he added.

Also present at the event were Penang state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Seri Law Choo Kiang and state secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Long.

Chow highlighted that this year holds special significance for Penang, as the state is hosting two major national events. The first was the National Unity Week celebration from July 17 to 19 at the Penang State Stadium grounds in Batu Kawan, followed by the National-level Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16.

“The state government takes this responsibility seriously, with a strong commitment to ensuring these celebrations foster unity among Malaysians nationwide,” he said.

He urged Penangites to participate in the upcoming National Day parade at Batu Kawan Stadium on Aug 31 and other events aimed at strengthening patriotism and national unity.

“Let us fill the air with the spirit of unity, patriotism, and pride as Malaysians who love our country,” he concluded. - Bernama