Penang CM wins defamation suit against business tycoon

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang High Court today ordered businessman Tan Sri Tan Kok Ping to pay RM400,000 in damages and costs to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in a defamation suit.

High Court Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon made the order during an online proceeding after finding that Chow had successfully proven his case against Tan, who is Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s life honorary president.

In his judgment, Justice Quay said Chow’s suit had satisfied all elements of defamation, in that the impugned statement made by Tan in Mandarin had referred to Chow and the sting of the defamation lies in the three offensive words which are ‘incompetent, ignorant and shameless’ (tak cekap, tak arif dan tak tau malu).

He said Tan emphasised Chow’s position by specifically identifying him as the Chief Minister.

“The plaintiff helms the public administration in the state. Therefore, it is imperative that the Chief Minister possesses impeccable character and high-level integrity. He must be perceived by the general public as capable and intelligent in the performance of his duties.

“Therefore, when an influential figure such as the defendant accuses the plaintiff of being incompetent, ignorant and shameless, this accusation has the propensity to decimate the plaintiff’s standing in the estimation of right-thinking members of the society. It is my finding that the impugned statement is defamatory of the plaintiff,” he said.

Chow filed the defamation suit against Tan in January this year over the latter’s remark concerning a state land sale.

Chow was represented by lawyers Simon Murali and Kok Yuen Lin, while lawyers Datuk K. Kirubakaran, Kek Boon Wei and Lee Wen Qian represented Tan.