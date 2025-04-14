KEPALA BATAS: The policeman who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) last Tuesday was believed to have been dealing with personal and financial issues, state police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said.

He said investigations and interviews conducted with individuals close to the victim revealed that the officer was facing emotional distress, possibly linked to money issues.

“So far, we have recorded statements from nine individuals, including his ex-wife, close friends, three police personnel who were at the scene, as well as medical experts involved in the post-mortem and neurological care at Penang Hospital,” he told reporters at the contingent’s Hari Raya event here today.

Hamzah confirmed that the case has been classified as closed following the completion of investigations. The deceased has also been laid to rest.

The 58-year-old officer, attached to the Commandant’s Branch at the Penang IPK, was found critically injured in the guardroom at 6.12 pm on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, police are actively pursuing six suspects believed to be involved in the murder of a Myanmar man at a restaurant in Taman Sepadu Jaya, Tasek Gelugor on March 7.

Hamzah said two of the six suspects are Myanmar nationals, and police believe the group fled Penang but are still within Malaysia. Efforts to track them down are being intensified with the help of Bukit Aman.

He said eight suspects have already been detained in connection with the case.

According to previous reports, initial investigations found that the 38-year-old victim, who worked at the restaurant, was attacked due to a longstanding family feud involving individuals in Malaysia and Myanmar.