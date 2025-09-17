Penang customs seizes RM7.7 million in smuggled cigarettes from Thailand

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized two containers carrying smuggled cigarettes worth over 7 million ringgit at Port Klang in mid-August.

Director Datuk Rohaizad Ali stated the containers from Thailand were destined for the Republic of Congo in Africa and were transiting through the port.

He explained that the syndicate’s activities were detected by the Customs Enforcement Division’s Operations Unit, which led to the seizure.

A thorough inspection revealed 25.9 million sticks of white cigarettes with an estimated value of 7.77 million ringgit, including customs duty.

The containers had made false declarations on the Transshipment Form by listing the goods as handkerchiefs, towels, and tissues to deceive authorities.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify all parties involved under multiple sections of the Customs Act 1967.

In a separate case, Penang customs uncovered cigarette smuggling activities at a factory in the Tupai Light Industrial Area near Taiping.

The operation on August 29 was conducted based on information from the Customs Field Operations Combat Team.

The raid yielded over two million white cigarettes and 254,400 kretek cigarettes of various brands worth 761,484 ringgit.

The total duty involved amounted to 1.583 million ringgit, with all cigarettes believed to be intended for the local market.

A local man in his 50s who is the factory owner was arrested for investigation under the Customs Act. – Bernama