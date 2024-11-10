Penang customs trips ‘frog alarm’ to bust fake liquor lab hidden in forest

BUTTERWORTH: A cleverly disguised lab processing fake liquor in a remote forest area at Kampung Valdor near Sungai Jawi in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) was uncovered by Penang Customs (JKDM) who raided the clandestine operation on Sept 20.

State JKDM director Datuk Roselan Ramli said the raid was carried out on a dilapidated wooden house by a team of operational unit officers at 11.20 am, following information and intelligence received regarding the illegal moonshine activity believed to be masterminded by Nepalese nationals.

He said in the premises, 6,621 bottles of liquor were found along with a number of empty bottles, bottle caps and stickers of various brands of liquor.

“There was a glass bottle capping machine and a roll of counterfeit Customs stamps as well as a water barrel that had been modified for manufacturing the fake liquor.

“All these liquors are estimated to be worth RM73,654.35 involving duties of RM334,133.37,” he said at a press conference at the Bagan Jermal enforcement store here today.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been operating there for the past three months and rented the house from a local owner to turn it into a factory for processing fake liquor.

He said it also copied the labels of liquor that are readily available in the market and even affixed forged Customs duty stamps to make it look like the original liquor.

“We believe that these liquors are already in the local market, in retail stores, therefore we advise buyers to buy from licensed premises only because these fake drinks are difficult to tell apart from the original,” he said, alluding to the danger of fake alcohol that can cause blindness, organ failure and even death.

On the ingenuity of the criminals, Roselan revealed that before reaching the lab, the operations team faced a bizarre challenge of bypassing ponds that looked like a frog-breeding habitat, whereby the loud croaking of the critters served to warn the syndicate about their presence so they can scuttle away Scot-free and the Customs party homing in with no prisoners.

He said efforts to track down the syndicate members were thus being actively carried out and the case was being investigated in accordance with Section 74(1)(f) of the Excise Act 1976 as well as Section 6 of the Law Reform (Eradication of Illicit Samsu Act 165).

Meanwhile, in another separate raid on Oct 2, a total of 12,432 cans and 480 bottles of beer estimated at RM185,596.60 including Customs duty were confiscated following a raid on a premises in Lorong IKS 1 Simpang Ampat near Nibong Tebal.

Roselan said the raid at about 11 am also confiscated a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry which was used to transport liquor from the premises to be distributed to the local market.

“During the raid, three local men and a foreign man aged 28 to 38 years old were also detained for further investigation for suspected involvement in the liquor smuggling syndicate.

“Preliminary investigations found that the modus operandi used by the syndicate was to turn premises in remote areas into liquor (beer) stores while distribution to the local market was in bulk using trucks,” he said.

However, he said further investigations are still underway and the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 74(1)(a) of the Excise Act 1976.