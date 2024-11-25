Penang DAP introduces Indian community affairs bureau

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP has agreed to establish an Indian Community Affairs Bureau, to be chaired by its deputy chairman Ramkarpal Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bukit Gelugor.

Penang DAP cairman Steven Sim Chee Keong said the decision was made during the first meeting of the Penang DAP Committee last Saturday, where various issues were raised and discussed.

“One of the matters agreed upon was the establishment of an Indian Community Affairs Bureau, which will be chaired by Ramkarpal, who will appoint the bureau members soon.

“The bureau will serve as a platform to address issues related to the welfare of the Indian community in Penang,“ he said in a statement today.

Sim, who is also the Minister of Human Resources and the Member of Parliament for Bukit Mertajam, expressed hope for constructive feedback from all stakeholders for the betterment of the community.