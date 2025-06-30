Penang firemen rescue trapped boy from burning Jelutong apartment

GEORGE TOWN: Firefighters in Penang successfully rescued a 13-year-old boy trapped inside a burning apartment unit at Apartment 99 Taman Sinar Pelangi, Jelutong, earlier tonight.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) swiftly responded to an emergency call received at 7.26 pm.

John Sagun Francis, JBPM assistant operations director, confirmed that upon arrival, the team discovered flames engulfing the balcony of the unit.

The boy was found alone inside, with the door locked. Firefighters forced entry, rescued the victim, and extinguished the blaze.

“The operation concluded at 8.44 pm, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated,“ he stated.

No injuries were reported aside from the boy being safely evacuated.