Penang Floating Ferry Museum opens Sept 16 as world’s first ferry museum

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will mark a historic milestone with the official opening of the Pulau Pinang Floating Ferry Museum off Weld Quay on Sept 16, in conjunction with Malaysia Day. It is the world’s first museum dedicated to passenger ferries.

The museum was created through a full restoration of the iconic Pulau Pinang ferry, which linked the Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim terminal in George Town to the mainland from 2002.

Museum director Abdul Hadi Abu Osman said the project, awarded to a private company by the Penang Port Commission in 2021, took over two years to complete.

“A technical incident caused the ferry to sink after restoration, but it was salvaged within two weeks. The cost rose from RM7 million to RM10 million,” he said.

The museum spans 56 metres by 12 metres, offering interactive exhibits across four decks, from the engine room to the captain’s bridge, and showcases original components from older ferries.

It’s content and storytelling cater to all age groups, bringing the ferry’s history from 1893 to 2025 to life.

“The museum aims to preserve the legacy of Penang’s iconic ferry service, which has played a vital role in the state’s transport, cultural and social landscape for decades,” he said.

Open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, visits are limited to 150 people per session for safety, with up to 2,000 visitors expected daily.

Safety measures include reinforced hull structures with special marine concrete, early-warning sensors, and automatic pumps to detect and remove water ingress. - Bernama