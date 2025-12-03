Penang JKDM seizes firecrackers, fireworks worth over RM200,000

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized firecrackers and fireworks worth over RM200,000 in two raids in Seberang Jaya and Simpang Ampat here on Jan 24.

State JKDM director Rohaizad Ali said the simultaneous raids, conducted at 10.40 am, were carried out by officers from the Enforcement Division Unit.

He said the first raid at a premises in a factory area near Permatang Pauh, Seberang Jaya, led to the seizure of 718 cartons of firecrackers and fireworks of various brands worth RM127,397.26, with customs duty amounting to RM197,465.77.

“In the raid at a storage facility in Simpang Ampat, 468 cartons of firecrackers and fireworks of various brands worth RM97,946.00, with a tax of RM151,816.30, were seized.

“The seizure was made after the premises were found to be non-compliant with the specifications and guidelines set out in the Approved Permit (AP) issued by the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he told a press conference at the Bagan Jermal Enforcement Storage Facility here today.

Rohaizad said that during the raids, two individuals, a woman and a man in their 50s, believed to be the owners of the premises, were detained to assist in the investigation.

He said the firecrackers and fireworks were likely intended for sale during the festive season, with the total seizure from both cases valued at RM225,343.26 and involving RM349,283.07 in tax.

Rohaizad added that while firecrackers and fireworks were prohibited items, their importation was allowed with a licence under Item 46, Part I, Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023.

He said both cases were being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.